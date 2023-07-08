The operation was already known and was “only” made official: Inter exercised the right of redemption, set at 4 million, for Francesco Acerbi, taken from Lazio. The announcement via the Nerazzurri social media: “Fc Internazionale Milano announces that it has exercised the right of option for the transformation of the transfer from temporary to definitive of the sporting performances of the footballer Francesco Acerbi from Lazio”. Acerbi is back from a very positive season, in which he collected 49 appearances and “snatched” De Vrij’s place in the middle of the back pack. He is now linked to Inter until 2025.