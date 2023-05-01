“Another 3 points that we couldn’t lose! Forgive me for a mistake that should never be made especially in this stage of the championship!”. Few but heartfelt words to apologize those of Francesco Acerbi, author of a super season so far, but who experienced a complicated Sunday against Lazio, as an ex. The defender made a mistake on the occasion of the 1-0 and risked also causing the opponent’s double, canceled by Onana and Bastoni. In the end, Inter defeated Sarri’s formation and rose to fourth place in the standings, tied with Roma and Milan, but, while satisfied with the success, the Milanese centre-back has not forgotten his bad day. And as a leader, on Twitter, he assumed his responsibilities apologizing. Behavior that the Nerazzurri fans appreciated and so the “Lion” was covered in hundreds of messages of affection. On Wednesday in Verona he will be even more energized and eager to redeem himself with one of the fine performances to which the Inter fans have become accustomed so far.