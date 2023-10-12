A first, significant acceleration on the new Inter stadium. On the one hand, on 5 October the Municipality of Rozzano approved the variant to the PGT (territorial government plan) which for the first time contains within it the possibility of building a sports facility in the area bordering Assago: the word “stadium ”, the one that was missing has been inserted. On the other hand, Populous, the studio already in charge of the “Cathedral” project and responsible for the construction of the new Nerazzurri facility, has started producing the first concepts for what will be Inter’s home of the future. They are not yet real renderings, the next step in the legal process, but they already allow us to get an idea of ​​what could happen soon. As can be seen from the concept shown here, the idea is of an oval-shaped facility, with columns all around the sides and therefore possible vertical curves towards the pitch: the models are the Tottenham Stadium, home of the Spurs, and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Rams and Chargers play in the NFL.