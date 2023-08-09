The second half of Inter’s transfer market finally seems to have unblocked itself, with the arrival of Yann Sommer – debuting in Salzburg in the Nerazzurri’s penultimate summer friendly – and the imminent arrival of Lazar Samardzic to complete Simone Inzaghi’s squad. So slowly the grumbling of the fans also disappears who, as the ten days that are missing until the start of Serie A pass, they can try to win a club memorabilia. To do this, they have to prove that they are infallible on the subject most dear to them: the Nerazzurri colors for which they sing and suffer every season.

How does it work

—

The fan token platform has in fact prepared a quiz on Inter which anyone with at least 3 Nerazzurri digital tokens can take part in. wallet, the virtual wallet. At stake is the ball from one of Inter-Sassuolo 4-2 goals last May at Giuseppe Meazza, drawn by lot: however, it is not yet known which of the four will be, between Ruan Tressoldi’s own goal, the double by Romelu Lukaku and the goal by Lautaro Martinez. Only those who answer all the questions correctly will be able to enter their name in the urn from which the winner will be drawn.