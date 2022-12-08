The victory in the test against Salzburg had the Armenian Mkhitaryan as protagonist, taken at no cost. Like Calhanoglu. Inzaghi will restart from them to pursue Napoli

A low-cost team to relaunch Simone Inzaghi’s ambitions for the Scudetto. The coach from Piacenza at the time of his arrival at Pinetina already knew that he would not be as lucky as his predecessor, Antonio Conte, who at the time of his landing in Appiano had received a pharaonic acquisition campaign from Suning.

Both two summers ago and last summer, Inzaghi mostly had zero parameters or loan players, but he was still able to build a formation capable of winning two trophies (the next one could arrive on January 18 in the Supercoppa Italiana final ) and to fight for the Scudetto. In 2021-22 he did it until the last day and this year he wants to repeat himself even if the current disadvantage from Napoli is large.

ZERO PARAMETERS — The victory against Salzburg was signed by one of those zero parameters that Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin caught on the market: the Armenian Mkhitaryan. Two goals scored in Malta, just to make it clear that he wants to play an important second part of the season and not on the bench. The ex Roma player was taken free last summer and, having overcome his injuries, showed important performances alongside the director Calhanoglu when Brozovic was knocked out. Calha had also reached zero, twelve months before Micki, to replace Eriksen, Inter’s great regret given that he now plays at United and with Denmark (the Italian legislation …). The Turkish and the Armenian two excellent shots for a club that must continue in autarky. Over here? No, because Dzeko was paid 1.8 million (just after qualifying for the 2022-23 Champions League) and has already “produced” 26 goals in less than a year and a half. How can you not renew the contract with someone like that? Onana arrived free from Ajax and took on the legacy of Handanovic, not the last to arrive but a goalkeeper who had been a regular for the Nerazzurri for 10 seasons. Onana is not only an economic affair, but also a technical one, a typical intuition of a management that, unable to invest, comes up with an idea. The signing and size of Lukaku’s loan from Chelsea prevent him from being considered a low-cost deal, but if Big Rom returns to the top, he could be the game changer for Inter, the one who can make the difference most of all . And then there’s Acerbi, who was borrowed with the right to buy on the last day of the transfer market: Inzaghi wanted him at all costs and he made no mistake since Francesco took a starting shirt and has practically never let it go . It is unlikely that he will return to the capital in June: despite his 34 years of age, the plan for him is clear, that is to make him wear the Inter shirt again. See also Tour women 2022, Van Vleuten triumphs: stage and race

BELLANOVA RESCUE — The same will happen for the Cagliari winger, who arrived on loan for 3 million with the right to buy. Inter have already decided that they will exercise it and that it will continue to grow in Appiano. The management and Inzaghi see great margins in this Inter fan (of faith) who grew up in the AC Milan nursery. If Dumfries leaves (probable) and a strong replacement arrives (granted), Bellanova will not pack his bags. With Asllani he will form the young skeleton of an Inter that must also look at the identity card.

CONFIRMATIONS — And speaking of zero parameters, at Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin they have some potential that they would not like to see on the market. From Skriniar they are waiting for an answer next week on the renewal of the contract (4 or 5 years) with a fixed base of 6 million net plus bonuses. De Vrij has been offered a two-year contract worth 4 net, while with Darmian there will be no problems thanks to the Growth Decree to get the yes for two years at 3.2 per season. We have already mentioned the desire to keep Dzeko. We must add the importance of D’Ambrosio who, as the Albanian Asllani explained in an exclusive interview with the Gazzetta, broadcasts interismo. Danilo will be confirmed, maybe not now, but in the spring. Ditto Cordaz. Greetings for Gagliardini, while Handanovic will decide… alone: ​​Inter as Onana’s deputy and with his salary cut, would gladly keep him. The choice is his. See also Piqué is history: Shakira, bomb photos on a beach in Spain, video

