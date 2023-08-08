Inzaghi needs a centre-back who knows how to play on the right in the three-man line. It deals with Arsenal for the Japanese ex Bologna but not only. And not even a last minute coup is excluded, like Acerbi…

Urgent issues resolved, below with the latest pending practices. Because the start of the season is now less than two weeks away and in viale della Liberazione there is the will to give Inzaghi a complete squad right from the starting line. The ideas are clear on what is still needed after having filled the gaps in goal and in midfield and, if on the one hand there is the offensive department to be completed, the defense also remains to be shored up which currently has five elements. Saying goodbye to D'Ambrosio and Skriniar, so far only the 22-year-old German Yann Bisseck has arrived and a further element needs to be found: we are always looking for a profile capable of acting preferably on the right, by virtue of the versatility of the 22-year-old German who has just arrived from Aarhus (also capable of playing on the centre-left) and five names still remain on the Nerazzurri management table.

FRONT ROW — The hottest names, at present, however, are two: on the one hand Trevor Chalobah, for whom in theory a glimmer could be opened after the agreement between Chelsea and Monaco for the transfer of Disasi to London in exchange for 45 million. In theory, precisely, because i Blues they have not yet opened up to the loan nor lowered the demands for the sale of the 24-year-old born in Sierra Leone, on whom Everton, West Ham and Newcastle have rushed in the last few hours (not at all frightened by the 30 million requested by Chelsea). Inter is waiting, because Chalobah is an old dot and it's not excluded that Stamford Bridge will fall to mild advice, especially in the event of pressure from the player (who has already made it known that he welcomes the transfer to Milan). The other great candidate – with rising prices – is the former Bologna Tomiyasu, for whom the formula problem persists: Arsenal continue to block any possible loan and the price set for the 24-year-old bought two years ago remains prohibitive , more or less as requested by Blues for Chalobah. But, even in this case, a precious assist for the Nerazzurri could come from the player, who wouldn't mind returning to Italy. The situation remains fluid on both fronts, with Inter just waiting for a crack to sink the blow.

ALTERNATIVES — The other three names circulating in recent weeks are decidedly in the background, even if sudden flashbacks are not excluded as the kick-off of the season approaches. The speech applies above all to Demiral, who Atalanta had proposed without arousing great enthusiasm: he could perhaps talk about it again in the last days of the transfer market if necessary, but the tendency in Viale della Liberazione is to follow other paths. Among these there would be the one that leads to Toloi, but in this case it was Atalanta who erected a wall. It's possible that the Nerazzurri will try again, but it's unlikely that they'll change position in the league in Bergamo at the start. The other name still on the list, Tiago Djalò, is instead a path that can only be taken in perspective, if only because the Portuguese will only be available again in a month or two after the crusader broke in March. The strategy, in this case, is to prepare the ground for a possible agreement in January, when the 23-year-old from Lille will be able to freely negotiate the free transfer starting from June. In the meantime, the possibility of an Acerbi-style shot is also being evaluated at the Nerazzurri: an expert player, who can be trusted for sure, with a low cost and who can be taken on favorable terms. In this sense, according to some rumors across the Channel, Matip and Gabriel Paulista have been proposed in recent days, without however gathering support.