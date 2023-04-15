It is also from the small traces that more important clues can be gathered. And, in the same way, an extra friendly face can always come in handy when looking for a new opportunity. Obviously the concept is being trivialised, but from next season on the Inter staff there will be a new goalkeeper coach who in the past has already worked twice away from Milan with a former Nerazzurri player, Antonio Conte. And who knows, who knows, they can’t be found together with Appiano Gentile.

Gianluca Spinelli was one of the Apulian coach’s collaborators in the national team from 2014 to 2016, preparing the two Gianluigis – Buffon and Donnarumma – for the 2016 European Championship which ended in the semifinals, falling on penalties against Germany. After the end of the two-year blue period, Conte then wanted him with him at Chelsea where together they won a Premier League and a Fa Cup before the paths parted. In fact, only the coach went to Inter to take the Scudetto as a valiant leader: Spinelli instead found Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons.

The crossing

—

It is no secret that Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri future hangs on the golden thread of the Champions League and in recent weeks the name of Conte himself has also been circulating as a possible successor. The coach of the last championship of viale della Liberazione has in fact concluded his adventure at Tottenham Hotspur and wants to return to Italy. Despite Spinelli’s arrival, however, an Inter-bis is difficult to implement right now. Compared to 2019-2021, Suning has in fact significantly reduced its investments on the market and this characteristic is already in conflict with the boundaries of Conte’s previous ones: he moves for consistent salaries and above all asks for challenging grafts when signing with a new team. The purchases of the various Romelu Lukaku or Nicolò Barella are therefore no longer replicable with the current budget made available to the management by the owners. At the same time, the consensual termination of a year and a half ago was rather turbulent and many personal relationships have remained damaged after the separation. In short, Spinelli’s addition is not enough to raise the Apulian coach to the top of the list of possible successors to Inzaghi: however, his name is present and soon one more ally will arrive in the Lombard capital …