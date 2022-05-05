The Tuscans have never lost nine consecutive times against the same opponent in Serie A: the only success against the Nerazzurri at the Meazza dates back to 2004.

On 30 April 2006, in the 90th minute of the match between Empoli and Inter at Castellani, Marco Materazzi mocked Julio Cesar with an incredible own goal from midfield, giving the Tuscan team success. That remains Inter’s last defeat against Empoli: since that moment the Nerazzurri have won 15 of their last 16 matches considering both Serie A and Coppa Italia, with the only draw dating back to January 2015 (0-0 at Castellani ) in the league. This year an equal to the 90 ‘in the Italian Cup, in the round of 16, before Stefano Sensi – the last of him in the Nerazzurri before the passage to Sampdoria – scored the 3-2 goal in extra time.

THE STRIP – The precedents between the two teams smile at Inter, who on Friday evening – kick-off at 18.45 – has the opportunity to temporarily take the lead in the standings, waiting for Milan to take the field Sunday evening at Bentegodi against Verona. The Nerazzurri have won their last eight league games against Empoli, which they have never lost nine times in a row in Serie A against a single team (Juventus had stopped at eight, between 2014 and 2019). And Empoli managed to win only once at San Siro against Inter, with the 1-0 in January 2004 thanks to Tommaso Rocchi’s goal in recovery: the Nerazzurri won the other 12 matches at the Meazza against the Tuscans . There has never been a tie. See also Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United, live: follow the entire Champions League

AGAINST THE SMALL – In addition to the positive numbers against Empoli in the recent history of Inter, there are also those of Simone Inzaghi’s team this year against the newly promoted: five out of five wins so far, since 2002/03 the Nerazzurri have not won all of them the six seasonal challenges against teams from Serie B. In short, the impression is that Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team must come up with something to come out with points from San Siro: if it is true that the Tuscans managed to beat Napoli two days ago, it is also true that they have conceded 31 goals in the second round alone, worse than any other team in the league.

