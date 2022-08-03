Penultimate friendly for Inzaghi’s team that will face Villarreal on Saturday. In addition to Toro, Gagliardini, D’Ambrosio, Dzeko, Calhanoglu and Lukaku also scored, as well as an own goal
Did we go back a year in time? Inter-Pergolettese 8-0, on 3 August 2022 as on 25 July 2021. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri – now as then – closed with many goals and without conceding goals in the test in Appiano Gentile against the formation of Giovanni Mussa, fresh from the tenth place in group A of Serie C. There is a bit of joy for everyone, especially among the forwards: Lautaro (2), Lukaku and Dzeko scored.
The two tests have in common the goal from Gagliardini, who scored again this year with the sixth goal for Inter. Lautaro Martinez – author of a brace, with the first goal scored after 2 ‘- in great shape, D’Ambrosio, Dzeko, Calhanoglu and Lukaku also on the net, as well as an own goal: Romelu signed the last goal of the match. As already happened in the previous tests in Appiano Gentile – against Novara and Pro Sesto – Simone Inzaghi mixed the teams a lot, always maintaining the rule of alternation in goal: Handanovic on the field in the first half, Onana in the second. More minutes in the legs for everyone, therefore: on Saturday the match against Villarreal is scheduled, then head to the first day of the championship, with the Nerazzurri engaged on Saturday 13 August at 20.45 on the Lecce field.
August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 20:53)
