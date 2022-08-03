Did we go back a year in time? Inter-Pergolettese 8-0, on 3 August 2022 as on 25 July 2021. Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri – now as then – closed with many goals and without conceding goals in the test in Appiano Gentile against the formation of Giovanni Mussa, fresh from the tenth place in group A of Serie C. There is a bit of joy for everyone, especially among the forwards: Lautaro (2), Lukaku and Dzeko scored.

The two tests have in common the goal from Gagliardini, who scored again this year with the sixth goal for Inter. Lautaro Martinez – author of a brace, with the first goal scored after 2 ‘- in great shape, D’Ambrosio, Dzeko, Calhanoglu and Lukaku also on the net, as well as an own goal: Romelu signed the last goal of the match. As already happened in the previous tests in Appiano Gentile – against Novara and Pro Sesto – Simone Inzaghi mixed the teams a lot, always maintaining the rule of alternation in goal: Handanovic on the field in the first half, Onana in the second. More minutes in the legs for everyone, therefore: on Saturday the match against Villarreal is scheduled, then head to the first day of the championship, with the Nerazzurri engaged on Saturday 13 August at 20.45 on the Lecce field.