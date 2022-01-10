Among the major European leagues, only Bayern and Liverpool can boast a higher average-goal than the Nerazzurri

Speaking of “attack”, in reference to Inter, appears to be an understatement. The one built by Simone Inzaghi is an offensive system that involves everyone and works great, which has taken to the extreme the concept of goals “from fifth to fifth” – emblem of the 3-5-2 – reaching the goal thanks to the defenders, with Skriniar caught by Sticks in the goal match against Lazio. The former Atalanta had previously unlocked the game: he is the 16th scorer in the Inter championship. No one in Europe, considering the best five leagues, has done better: at the top with the Nerazzurri are Atalanta, Hoffenheim, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Average goal – The goals scored in this Serie A by the Italian champions are 51: no one keeps pace in our league (the second best attack is Milan, at 46), but even expanding abroad it is difficult to find better. Inzaghi’s men have so far scored 2.55 goals per game: only Bayern Munich (3.17) and Liverpool (2.6) can boast a better average. Inter are at the level of the battleships, keep Manchester City behind (2.52) and are there with the Reds, next opponents in the Champions League round of 16. In all this there is a defensive phase that works, demonstrating a perfect balance found in recent months: the mess between Handanovic and the defenders on the occasion of Immobile’s goal interrupted a six-game streak without conceding a goal in the league, but only Napoli (15 goals conceded against 16) is ahead of the Nerazzurri in the league table of goals conceded.

Tirelessly – If the defensive phase was adjusted in the course of construction, the offensive production has always been flourishing. It all started from the debut against Genoa, a 4-0 that immediately gave us hope and that gave way to more than a cascade of goals: Inter scored in all the matches of this championship, a goal only reached by Bayern Munich in the five major leagues in Europe. The interpreters change – rotations in attack, Calhanoglu absent – but not the substance: Inzaghi’s system produces relentlessly. Also thanks to the defenders, increasingly an integral part of a first level offensive phase. Even in Europe.

