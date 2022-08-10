Inter are in double figures. It draws on basketball slang because the 11-0 victory in the test in Appiano Gentile comes against Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, a local team that 34 years ago and a couple of days ago – on 8 August ’88 – was the birthplace of Danilo Gallinari, a great Milan fan. Yet another “joint training” for Simone Inzaghi’s boys, who put more minutes in their legs before their league debut against Lecce, on Saturday at Via del Mare at 8.45pm.

Five goals in the first half, six in the second. They all score a bit: LuLa (two Lautaro goals, one Lukaku), Dzeko (brace), Correa, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Gagliardini. Also Cesare Casadei, the little gem that has been talked about so much in recent days. As usual in these cases, Inzaghi lets everyone play and opts for many rotations, with the aim of arriving as prepared as possible for the appointment with the new Serie A season. consider the Nerazzurri pre-season concluded. Thursday will already be anti-eve, on Friday the coach will speak at a press conference at 3 pm.