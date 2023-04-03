The final rush will have enormous economic weight for the Nerazzurri club, and not just for Inzaghi’s fate. Here because

Inter’s season finale, as well as on Inzaghi’s future, will have a profound effect on the company’s accounts and consequently on the ownership moves on the market. Up for grabs are tens of millions of euros and… years of work.

FUNDAMENTAL CHAMPIONS — From 2018-19 onwards, Inter have always played in the Champions League: we are on five consecutive participations and the money received from UEFA, especially in the last two editions in which the group stage was passed, was a lot. This year, excluding receipts at San Siro, over 75 million will arrive, but if the journey continues beyond the quarters, the figure will rise again. At the beginning of the season, the forecast budget contemplated the quarterfinals of the Europa League and at least thirty million lower collections than those that have occurred so far. This being the case, it is no longer necessary to sell a big name by June 30 to reach the balance sheet assets requested by the owners last summer: the sporting results above expectations have partially settled the accounts. But what will happen if next year Inter do not participate in the Champions League, but in the Europa League or the Conference League? There would be tens of millions less. The prizes of the Europa League compared to those of the Champions are about a third, perhaps less. With the same results achieved. See also Tigres Femenil wins the Gophers by the minimum

RANKING OF A — And then there is the difference in placement in the Serie A standings which determines participation in the next cups. Finishing second, based on the distribution of the money from TV rights, brings 26.6 million to the club’s coffers, 21.8 million for the third, 16.7 for the fourth. That’s why the club expects last season’s position to have not worsened when the Nerazzurri finished behind Milan. From second to fourth place 10 million “dance”. The step is even more evident from second to fifth place which guarantees 12.5 million, but in this case the non-participation in the 2023-24 Champions League has an impact which would mean bringing Inter back to 2017-18 in terms of revenues, l Spalletti’s squad snatched fourth place in the final matchday by winning at the Olimpico against Lazio. That would be a big step backwards.

THE MONEY FROM THE CUPS — If failure to participate in the next Champions League will affect the accounts for next season, the results for April and May will affect the current balance sheet. Winning the Italian Cup is worth the 4.5 million prize from the League plus sponsor bonuses and participation in the 2023-24 Final Four of the Italian Super Cup. The winner of the latter trophy will be awarded 7 million. And the Champions League? Passing the quarterfinals means collecting another 12.5 million, not to mention qualifying for the final or… for that matter. Both in terms of bonuses and revenues at the Meazza. In all, from best to worst, the difference is over 100 million. A mountain of money. See also WRC | Acropolis Rally, SS14: Tanak attacks. Evans KOs

