ofThomas Eldersch shut down

Despite corona symptoms, a man in Mallorca continued to work and to the gym. He has infected numerous people with the virus in the process.

Manacor, Mallorca – Politicians, virologists and countless citizens are doing everything to contain the corona pandemic * and to get back to a normal life. A case on the Germans’ favorite holiday island Mallorca seems like a slap in the face for many: According to the Spanish police, a man in the city of Manacor is said to have deliberately infected 22 people with Corona. The law enforcement officers have arrested him in the meantime.

Corona in Mallorca: man goes to work despite a 40 degree fever

The incredible story is said to have happened back in January. How Bild.de reported citing the Mallorcan police, a man in the city of Manacor – just 40 kilometers east of the capital Palma de Mallorca – showed the first corona symptoms *. He then did a PCR test *. But instead of waiting for the result of the test, the man went back to work and to his gym.

According to his work colleagues, he came to his place of work despite having a temperature of 40 degrees. There he was asked several times to go home, but ignored how Bild.de writes. He is even said to have deliberately removed the mask * and coughed into the room during coughing attacks. He is said to have said: “I will infect you all with Corona.”

Meanwhile, the corona situation on Mallorca continues to relax (video):

Corona in Mallorca: Three small children infected with the virus

After the man’s PCR test result was positive, his work colleagues were also tested. It turned out that five other employees had contracted the virus. They then carried the disease into their families and infected other people, including three small children. According to the police, the man is also said to have infected three people in the gym. They also infected family members. However, none of the affected people had to be treated in hospital.

The man has since been arrested. He is now facing charges of assault. Why he wanted to infect so many people with Corona initially remained unclear. (tel) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

Follow the corona events in Germany in our current news ticker.