Parents making their children sick – it is also called child abuse by falsification. In extreme cases it can even lead to death. Yet these cases rarely come to court, says Jannetje Koelewijn, who closely followed the case against Sarah V. Today the judge will give his ruling.

For privacy reasons, we have chosen not to mention the names of the alleged victims.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Jannetje Koelewijn Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Esmee Dirks & Nash Keller Edit: Jeroen Jaspers Illustration: Jasmine van der Weide