D.Although the protection of health in the pandemic was occasionally presented as a fetish and thus exaggerated, even in the highest circles in Berlin, the regular return of the corona measures did not prevent it. In the end, concern for your own well-being and that of your loved ones wins out. No experiments with health, this attitude has been around for more than a year. Those who regret this now because they still regard the virus fixation as obsessive and demand more experimentation from their fellow citizens, can perhaps make friends with human experiments, as they are now to start in Great Britain for the second time. So-called human challenge attempts. Since March, approved and controlled by the government in London, volunteers have been deliberately infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen.

In the first experiments, it was first-time infections, and tests with test subjects who have already had an infection are to begin shortly. The medical professionals want to find out what amount of virus is required for a second infection and how the immune system reacts. The participants are, of course, young, healthy and quite fearless. The British health system traditionally has a very pragmatic, even utilitarian approach to health. As much as possible, but not more than necessary. This is easy to see when dealing with very old people, who can no longer hope for as many cash benefits as in this country. Dealing with the younger generation is apparently also pragmatic. Because their risk of getting seriously ill with Covid-19 is much lower than that of the very old, they are used in the service of progress. It’s not new. All of this had already been tried to test vaccines against dengue and malaria.

Edward Jenner himself, who paved the way for smallpox vaccination in the late eighteenth century by infecting his gardener’s eight-year-old son with cowpox, started it. Since then there have been such human experiments occasionally under strict conditions. As a last resort to collect data quickly and in a controlled manner. But how different it is now, when there is still no cure and Long-Covid also threatens young people – and on the other hand, a large part of the population is already supplied with highly effective vaccines. Such attempts would be difficult to convey in this country, even among those who still consider the subject of health to be overrated.