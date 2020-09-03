Highlights: Monitor will be monitored in every station from the metro control room

Those who hangout at Mentro station will be disappointed

Monitoring will also be done through cameras inside trains

Can not get off the train for not maintaining social distancing

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

Many people are very excited about the resumption of the metro. Youngsters in particular are eagerly waiting for the metro to resume. But if you are thinking that you will get a chance to hangout sitting in the metro station as before or you will be able to gather and chillout with friends there, forget it. For the prevention of corona infection, all these cases will be taken very strict and no one will be allowed to stay in the station premises without further reason. Apart from this, there will be special emphasis on ensuring adherence to the rules (Guideline for Delhi Metro).

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that every station will be monitored directly from the control room of the metro and strict action will be taken against anyone if they are seen breaking the rules. He has also suggested to the DMRC to name and shame such people, to make their identity public, so that they get a lesson.

At the same time, Durgashankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Affairs has suggested that smart cards of such people should be confiscated. There is a provision for imposing penalty, under which the metro staff or metro police can deduct the challan of such people. Some drastic steps can also be taken to prevent entry of such people to the metro station. Overall, the matter is that if you break the rules, it will be very heavy for you.

The trains will also be monitored through cameras and if a person does not maintain social distancing, he can be taken off the train at the next station. In this case, people traveling in the train have also been appealed to be vigilant and complain of rule breakers. Regarding the rules that people have to follow, announcements will be made inside the trains, these rules will be displayed everywhere in the station premises and people will also be made aware about it through promotional media and social media. People have been appealed to download the Arogya Setu App on their mobile phones. Apart from this, it has also been made clear that the stations falling in the content zone will remain closed and trains will not stop there.