Morelia, Michoacán.- The state of Michoacán had a reduction of intentional homicide of 11.3% during the year 2022, registered from January 1 to December 31, 2,423 victimsdespite the ‘drop’ in cases, Michoacán remains on the list of six states with the most murders .

During the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the results were given in terms of progress against crimes, there Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), stressed that Michoacán had a “notable reduction” in homicides.

In the year 2021, Michoacán registered 2,732 intentional homicides, in 2022, 2,423 victims.

The states with the highest incidence are Guanajuato, Baja California, the State of Mexico, Michoacán, Jalisco and Chihuahua, between the six they totaled 15,060 homicides in the last year, all reported drops in their records.

Morelia the tenth municipality in Mexico with the most homicides

Despite the fact that in Michoacán there was a reduction in homicides, in the state capital there is an upward trend. Morelia is the tenth municipality in the country in the list with more cases.

From January 1 to December 31, 2022, in Morelia there were registered 346 intentional homicides, making it the one with the highest incidence in the state. They are followed by Zamora with 328; Uruapan, with 254; and Jacona, with 149.