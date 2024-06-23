Juarez City.- The incidence of intentional homicides in the Juárez Valley has decreased according to the heads of the preventive police forces that operate on this border, the state and municipal police.

Simeón Esparza (from the State Public Security Secretariat) and César Omar Muñoz Morales (from the Municipal) stated that the police presence has inhibited the commission of crimes in this area that in other months has had high-impact crimes that were significant for the force. public.

According to the Crime Map of the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security, the delimitation of the Valley shows lower crime levels in May 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the “heat” indicators of crime and of variation in Juárez territory.

“It has to do with the police presence,” said Muñoz Morales. “We have an important presence where we belong, even on the El Millón side,” said the municipal secretary, whose jurisdiction reaches some towns in El Valle, before reaching the so-called Juárez and Reforma that corresponds to the municipality of Guadalupe.

According to Esparza, Undersecretary of State Police Deployment, this presence has helped reduce high-impact crimes through collaborative patrolling, including with the participation of the National Guard and the Mexican Army.

For its part, the State Police does cover the municipalities of Guadalupe and Praxedis G. Guerrero in public security tasks.

Geographic location tools for victims of intentional homicide in the municipality of Ficosec show that in 2023 there were at least 19 victims in towns from the Juárez Valley to Guadalupe, while so far in 2024 six have been reported.

During 2024, operations have also been announced by the State Attorney General’s Office in the Valley. Specifically, in February the Human Rights and Forced Disappearance Prosecutor’s Office carried out searches in search of vestiges or evidence related to current cases of unlocated people.

