State recorded 238 cases last month; compared to the period from January to September 2022, the number fell 9.6%

The last balance on crime statistics revealed that cases of intentional or intentional homicides continue to fall in the State of São Paulo. According to data released on Wednesday (October 25, 2023) by the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat, the State registered 238 cases of intentional homicides in the month of September, a drop of 5.9% compared to the same month last year.

Between January and September, 1,931 intentional homicides were recorded, 9.6% less than in the same period in 2022. According to the secretariat, this is the lowest number ever recorded for the period since 2001, when the historical series began.

On the other hand, rapes increased in the State. In September, 1,249 rapes were recorded, compared to 1,237 last year. Considering the period between January and September, 10,803 cases were registered, an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the secretariat, the crime of rape is the one that faces the highest rate of underreporting, that is, the number of cases may be even greater than those reported. Despite this, the secretariat informs that the increase in the number of cases in 2023 could be the result of an increase in complaints.

The crime of robbery (robbery followed by death) also fell in September, from 19 cases last year to 16 this year. For the secretariat, the reduction in indicators of crimes that result in death, such as homicides and robberies, is a result “the performance of police forces and the creation of effective public policies”including the implementation of SPVida (Information and Prevention System for Crimes Against Life), a platform that automates data and allows police to analyze crimes and draw up action plans to reduce deaths in the state.

Thefts and robberies

After a drop in the last balance released by the secretariat, the crime of theft in general increased again in the State. In September, 48,174 thefts were recorded, an increase of 3.8% compared to September last year. In the year, growth was 3.3%, totaling 431,140 notifications.

Thefts in general, in turn, continue to fall. In September, the secretariat received notifications of 17,891 robberies in the State, a drop of 10.4% compared to the same month last year. Considering the period between January and September 2023, the drop compared to last year was 3.9%, with 171,593 cases.

With information from Brazil Agency.