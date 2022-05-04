In Sinaloa intentional homicides are a social component. The existence of drug trafficking in the economy since the late fifties and early sixties is an undeniable element. The social relations of drug trafficking are a reality in most of the social, economic and political spheres in Sinaloa. This does not mean that we Sinaloans are linked to organized crime; that being Sinaloan means drug trafficking; or, that is dedicated to laundering money from organized crime. Not necessarily. But, what is a reality is that in some sectors there are Sinaloans who are linked to drug trafficking in its different aspects: production and marketing, money laundering and even commercial or political relations.

In the first three months of 2022, the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office (FGS) reports 115 intentional homicides. For 2021 it reports 644. As for femicides as of March 31, the FGS reports 5 in the first quarter of 2022. In Sinaloa intentional homicide is a reality. In what sense this violent and criminal act is related to drug trafficking is a question that the authorities must resolve. Beyond public opinion or the media. The reality is that people kill in Sinaloa and there is drug trafficking. The violence manifested by organized crime goes beyond the administration of justice or the use of punitive measures imposed by law. There are some lines published here in the already distant 2016, but which are still, unfortunately, valid: “The origin of the State, Leviathan, is precisely to stop and order, among men in society, the unconscious drives, in sexual desire and craving for consumption But when the individual enters the circuits outside the order and norms established by the State, then, the only law is that of the strongest. A friend and professor of economics used to say: –In drug trafficking, justice is expeditious, in a moment you investigate, prove, sentence and execute–…” (Readings, EL DEBATE, 3/Jan/2016).

We had to share with that economics professor friend and other professors that the School of Social Sciences of Mazatlan became a Faculty, and that the earth and the stones became asphalt and gardens. This leads us to observe that within the law individuals and their impulses are controlled, institutions are built. While outside the law, the impulses have no brake. There are no preliminary investigations, pleadings, exculpatory evidence or sentencing time in court, much less protection, the execution arrives expeditiously.

of violence against women

The FGS reports from January to March of this year in the graph “Crimes with the highest incidence” in the Offended Women section, the following data: Intentional injuries 512; Family/intra-family violence 1,214; Guilty injuries 56; Intentional damages 81. These numbers take on another dimension when compared to the total for 2021: The FGS report for the first three months represents the following percentage compared to the 2021 total: Intentional injuries 25%, Family/intrafamily violence 26% , Wrongful injuries 24%, intentional damages 30%. And if the comparison is made with 2020, the percentages are: Malicious injuries 30%, Family/intrafamily violence 31%, Guilty injuries 27%, Malicious damages 39%.

This analysis and correlation of official data from the FGS on violence against women in Sinaloa is, on the one hand, a fact that shows the reality of a Sinaloan society that is dangerously escalating aggression against women. On the other hand, it shows a social pathology that MUST be dealt with by the different state government and security agencies. There is no education, political participation, electoral action, social action or exercise of government that can stop staining Sinaloa, if this escalation of violence against women in Sinaloa, shown by the FGS figures, is not addressed.

Paragraphs: From other pandemics

Stalking each and every Mexican is diabetes and heart disease. In 2020 alone, INEGI reported more than 151,000 deaths in the country from diabetes. In Sinaloa, the INEGI reports that there were more than two thousand deaths from diabetes that year. It is really a pandemic that is already killing hundreds of thousands of human beings in Mexico. The figures for 2021 have not yet been released by INEGI. But his report from January to June of last year reports that there were more than 74,000 deaths due to diabetes. In addition, there is another pandemic: heart disease. The INEGI reported from January to June 2021 more than 113 thousand deaths in the country. In other words, in the first half of last year, almost 200,000 Mexican men and women died from these two pandemics. It is urgent that all levels of government apply public policies to stop these pandemics.

