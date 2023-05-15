Research by Raio-X FipeZap+ indicates that, in the 1st quarter of 2023, 40% wanted to acquire their own home; were 44% at the end of 2022

Research by Raio-X FipeZap+ indicates that, in the 1st quarter of 2023, 40% of Brazilians said they intend to buy a property in the next 3 months. This is the lowest percentage since the 1st quarter of 2020, when it was at 36%, and represents a decrease of 4 percentage points compared to the last 3 months of 2022 (44%).

The pushing (full – 2 MB) was based on responses from 1,077 active users on the property sales portals Zap+ and Viva Real, who responded to a questionnaire conducted from April 11 to May 1, 2023.

Among those who intend to buy a property in the next 3 months, just over half (53%) stated that they had no preference between new or used. Already 37% said they prefer a used property and 10% a new one.

The percentage of those who said they had purchased a property in the last 12 months ranged from 9% in the 4th quarter of last year to 10% in the first 3 months of 2023, interrupting the downward trend observed in 2022.

“Regarding the type of property purchased, most buyers mentioned a preference for used properties (59%), while, among the declared objectives, the destination of the property for ‘housing’ prevailed over the objective ‘investment’”, reads in the search.

The survey also brings data on the perception of respondents in relation to current property prices. Those who classified the values ​​as “tall or very tall” fluctuated from 76% in the 1st quarter of 2022 to 75% in the first 3 months of this year.

Those who said they saw current prices as “reasonable” declined from 16% to 15% over the same period. Those who rated current prices as “low or very low” went from 4% to 3%.

to the newspaper The State of S. Pauloeconomist Alison de Oliveira, coordinator of FipeZap indices and researcher at Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), said that the drop in the smaller number of people willing to buy real estate can be attributed to insecurity in the job market and the high cost of real estate financing.

The average annual interest rate on loans with funds earmarked for the purchase of real estate was, in March, at 11% per annum – it is the highest since August 2016.”The reduction in credit liquidity ends up affecting sales“, he spoke.