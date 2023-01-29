Senate president says he does not want to make accusations, but says that Bolsonaro’s “avoidable behaviors” may have stimulated an attack

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the acts of January 8 and the draft found with the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, show “the concrete intention of institutional rupture and the implantation of a dictatorship” in Brazil.

“There was, in fact, and this is proven today, a very true, concrete, real feeling, which was not in the field of bravado in relation to anti-democratic acts and the prospect of an institutional rupture in Brazil. So much so that even a draft of the coup d’état was found”, said Pacheco in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo published in the printed version this Sunday (29.jan.2023).

Despite saying he prefers not to make accusations, the senator said he sees in the actions of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stimulus to the division of Brazilians and inability to contain the extremism of its supporters.

“These were avoidable behaviors for a President of the Republic and that may indeed have stimulated this division in Brazil, to the point of having the extremism that culminated in the act of January 8”, he evaluated. For Pacheco, “Bolsonaro was unable to contain the radicalism, the extremism of those who admire him. And that was the role of a great political leader who imposed himself”.

On Wednesday (Feb 1st), the elected senators take office and choose the next President of the House. Pacheco is running for re-election against Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), Bolsonaro’s ally.

Read below some of the topics addressed during the interview and what the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said: