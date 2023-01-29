Senate president says he does not want to make accusations, but says that Bolsonaro’s “avoidable behaviors” may have stimulated an attack
The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the acts of January 8 and the draft found with the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, show “the concrete intention of institutional rupture and the implantation of a dictatorship” in Brazil.
“There was, in fact, and this is proven today, a very true, concrete, real feeling, which was not in the field of bravado in relation to anti-democratic acts and the prospect of an institutional rupture in Brazil. So much so that even a draft of the coup d’état was found”, said Pacheco in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo published in the printed version this Sunday (29.jan.2023).
Despite saying he prefers not to make accusations, the senator said he sees in the actions of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stimulus to the division of Brazilians and inability to contain the extremism of its supporters.
“These were avoidable behaviors for a President of the Republic and that may indeed have stimulated this division in Brazil, to the point of having the extremism that culminated in the act of January 8”, he evaluated. For Pacheco, “Bolsonaro was unable to contain the radicalism, the extremism of those who admire him. And that was the role of a great political leader who imposed himself”.
On Wednesday (Feb 1st), the elected senators take office and choose the next President of the House. Pacheco is running for re-election against Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), Bolsonaro’s ally.
Read below some of the topics addressed during the interview and what the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said:
- January 8th – the politician said he was on a trip, but kept in touch with the governor away from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). “I sent a message to the governor saying of our concern. And he replied that all the troops would be in the streets, that everything would be under control, so that I would be calm”;
- possible coup – Pacheco rated the episode as, “in addition to the riot, the depredation, the invasion, the attack on the physical and moral building of the Powers, it was an attack on the Brazilian nation. (…) At that moment we did not rule out any possibility.”;
- legacy – “There are hits and misses based on “good intention”said. “The greatest work of the Senate in these last 2 years was the defense of democracy”assuring that whichever President of the Republic was elected, he would be sworn in;
- re-election – “It is the candidacy that believes in electronic ballot boxes, in science, that respects peers, that seeks to unite the country, that seeks to respect other institutions, that seeks to establish limits through legislation and not revanchism, retaliation against another Power”;
- CPI – “If there is one fact that would justify a CPI, it is this attack on democracy. (…) If, from a political point of view, there is a conclusion that a CPI at the beginning of a government might not be a good path, this is a political construction that will have to be done not by the president of the Senate, but by all leaders”;
- relationship with the government – Pacheco stated that the Senate’s relationship with the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will be “of harmony, respect, but independence between the Powers”. According to him, “The role of the president of the Senate cannot be that of a government base or a government leader. Nor can it be an opposition leader. I shall arbitrate and be the magistrate of the country’s solutions.”
#Intent #implement #dictatorship #Pacheco #January
Leave a Reply