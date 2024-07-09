Hassan Al-Warfali (Gaza, Cairo)

Qatari, Egyptian and American mediation efforts have intensified to reach a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war on the Gaza Strip and releasing prisoners and hostages.

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed with CIA Director William Burns in Cairo efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that the meeting between Sisi and Burns addressed regional developments, and discussed the latest developments in the joint efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Sisi stressed Egypt’s position rejecting the continuation of military operations in the Strip, emphasizing the importance of the international community assuming its responsibilities to stop the war and ensure the delivery of relief aid, sufficient to truly alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe experienced by Palestinians in Gaza.

The Egyptian President also stressed the need to take serious and effective steps to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region, and stressed the importance of implementing the two-state solution, within the framework of a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.

In the same context, Egyptian media reported yesterday that an Egyptian security delegation will head to Doha today, Wednesday, to bring the viewpoints of the Palestinians and Israel closer together regarding the expected truce agreement.

The Middle East News Agency quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying that negotiations on a ceasefire truce are still ongoing, noting that Egypt is making efforts to bridge the gaps in viewpoints between all parties.

Cairo hosted a tripartite meeting early last month that included security delegations from Egypt, the United States and Israel as part of Egyptian efforts to stop the fire in Gaza, enforce humanitarian aid and achieve a breakthrough in the truce negotiations. In addition, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf in Doha the latest developments in mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added in a statement that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed with the American official the latest developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories and issues of common interest. The US State Department announced the night before last that Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf traveled on a tour to the Middle East from July 8 to 14, which includes several countries.

The ministry said in a statement that Lev will meet with government officials to continue diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement, secure the release of all detainees, and ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza, as well as hold additional discussions on the post-war period in a way that builds lasting peace and security.