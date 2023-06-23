Mecca (Union)

The Saudi authorities continue to take intensive measures to serve the guests of Rahman to the fullest, in order to achieve the goals of the Service of the Guests of Rahman program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs. His Excellency the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Dr. At Arafah in twenty international languages.

He explained that the project of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to translate the sermons and lessons of the Two Holy Mosques and the sermon on the Day of Arafa aims to deliver the sermon to Muslims all over the world, targeting more than 300 million beneficiaries around the world, with direct translation through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform, in addition to highlighting the bright and civilized image of the true Islamic religion and glorifying His moderation, moderation and values

For his part, the head of the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence “Sadaia” Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi yesterday followed the progress of the technical work prepared by “SADAIA” in a number of reception points for pilgrims of the Holy House of God in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region and the roads leading to it, in cooperation with relevant government agencies. Hajj relationship.

And the Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque worked through the Department of Doors to educate visitors and worshipers and welcome them at the entrances to the doors of the Prophet’s Mosque, because of the good effect it has on them, as part of the campaign “Serving the Hajj and the Visitor is a badge of pride for us.”

The administration also introduced visitors to the number of mosque doors and how to manufacture them to enrich their cultural and cognitive experience.

The Saudi Railways (SAR) announced the end of the experimental operation stages of the Holy Sites train before the start of the actual operation of the Hajj season, and confirmed the readiness of the train for actual operation, which will begin its movement on the seventh day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, and then transport pilgrims from the hair of Mina to the hair of Arafat on the evening of the day. Tarwiyah (the eighth of Dhu al-Hijjah).