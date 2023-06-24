Dubai Municipality announced its preparations to maintain public cleanliness, during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, through a number of equipment, service and control procedures, technical work programs and plans, and the intensification of supervisory and field efforts on public cleanliness and waste management, as it allocated more than 3,000 supervisors and cleaners from among its workers and from The private sector, in addition to 747 machinery and vehicles, will be ready to implement routine field programmes, support and emergency programs around the clock, with the application of inspections on the cleanliness of public health facilities.

Saeed Safar, Acting Director of Waste Operations Department at the Municipality, said: Dubai Municipality has put all its field teams on standby to maintain the cleanliness of roads, public facilities, residential areas and beaches, and has prepared the necessary operational plans for all emergency cases that ensure rapid response to communications while securing work requirements from resources. human and machine.

He added: The municipality has provided 2,320 cleaners affiliated with it, and 426 workers affiliated with the private sector. They are supervised by 250 supervisors and monitors equipped with means and equipment that will cover all parts of the emirate, in addition to distributing 45 additional waste storage means, to cover emergency cases and the needs of the most crowded areas.

Dubai Municipality has equipped a specialized team to monitor the cleanliness of Dubai’s beaches and water channels during the Eid holiday, consisting of 97 cleaners, 14 field supervisors, with three work shifts, and 15 vehicles that will cover 13 km long of water channels and more than 19 km of public beaches. . It also equipped a team of 52 cleaners and eight supervisors to cover a total of 2,400 km of main roads, with three work shifts. The municipality also completed the cleaning of all 10 Eid prayer rooms in the emirate.