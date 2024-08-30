Shaaban Bilal (Geneva, Rafah)

Intensive preparations are underway for the launch of the general polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip tomorrow, after all parties agreed to a limited ceasefire.

Earlier, Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned of a tragic deterioration in the situation of the displaced in Gaza in light of the continued issuance of evacuation orders.

He added in statements to Al-Ittihad that this area is crowded with more than 1.8 million people in an area of ​​less than 60 square kilometers, at a rate of 60 thousand people per square kilometer, in areas where there is no sewage or water at all, which has led to the widespread spread of diseases in the sector.

UN officials are preparing to launch a vaccination campaign, but it will depend on a series of limited pauses in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas.

The World Health Organization says it needs to vaccinate at least 90 percent of children in Gaza, but it says there are huge challenges in the territory. The campaign was launched after the organization said on August 23 that a child had been paralyzed by poliovirus type 2, the first such case in the Palestinian territories in 25 years. The organization appealed to United Nations agencies to make efforts to implement an urgent vaccination campaign. Rick Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said about 1.2 million doses of polio vaccine had already been delivered to the Gaza Strip ahead of the campaign, which aims to vaccinate more than 640,000 children. He added that another 400,000 doses were on the way. The planned truce in the fighting is not linked to months of negotiations to reach an agreement to stop the fighting in Gaza and return Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli agency that coordinates operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, said it would coordinate the cessation of fighting as part of a series of humanitarian pauses that have been implemented periodically since the start of the Israeli campaign in Gaza in October.

Hamas has agreed to a cessation of hostilities that the United Nations says is necessary for the campaign to begin.

A second round of vaccinations will need to be launched once the first round is completed.

The World Health Organization says the Israeli military and Hamas have agreed to three separate three-day truces in specific locations to allow UN agencies to conduct the first round of vaccinations in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

More than 2,180 staff received training sessions on vaccination delivery and information about the campaign to Gaza residents. The three-day pause in fighting will last from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time in central Gaza before the vaccination campaign moves to southern and then northern Gaza.

But WHO officials say they may need another day for each round due to logistical and security challenges.

Data from the World Health Organization indicates that most of Gaza’s hospitals have been completely or partially destroyed. Only 17 of the Strip’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, while less than half of the 132 primary health care centers are still providing medical services, while the rest have stopped working.