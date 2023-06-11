Intensive livestock farming appears to be very good for the environment.

Now that the earth is going to hell with woke ideology and climate change, it’s nice that companies are thinking about the environment. We are now familiar with cars that run on electricity and cars that run on hydrogen. But a new alternative will soon come in the form of it cars that run on milk.

In ‘Murica/Canada, a company is going to make ethanol from a by-product of filtering milk. The company in question already made something else out of it, namely vodka. This drink is appropriately called Vodkow. But yes, if you can make drinks, you can of course also make bio-ethanol for cars.

That is exactly what is going to happen now. There will be a $41 million plant, which should be good for an annual ethanol production of 2.2 million gallons per year. Each US gallon is 3.78 liters of peat. So you can drive quite a bit on it. if necessary, at speed in the Indianapolis 500 on the way to a glass of milk.

Calculators have calculated that the entire process saves 14,500 tons of CO2 emissions. This makes the carbon footprint by The Michigan Milk Producers Association reportedly reduced by five percent.

Haters, however, are not immediately convinced. In particular, they point out that milk production accounts for two percent of the total CO2 emissions of the whole of America and 20 percent of American agriculture. It is also known that producing bioethanol from corn is potentially worse for the environment than simply using good old fossil fuel. As so often, however, it is difficult to identify whether and, if so, which side is juggling numbers. Whose deed.

