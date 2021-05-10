Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The «Dubai Municipality» revealed that the start of an inspection campaign before Eid al-Fitr, on food establishments such as outlets, consumer complexes and hypermarkets, in order to ensure compliance with health requirements, during the storage, display and sale of the foodstuffs in circulation, confirming that the number of popular kitchens reaches 72 kitchens. The number of groceries is 1566 grocery stores, and the number of food warehouses is 964, indicating that the number of new establishments during the first quarter of this year reached 270 establishments.

The «Dubai Municipality» said: “A campaign will be organized on the markets, including the central fresh vegetable and fruit market – the waterfront market, in which consumers shop more during the Eid, and to ensure the safety of fresh food products in the markets, which are usually perishable if there is no commitment to display and store them. And traded according to food safety requirements.

She indicated that the inspection campaigns focus on food products that are frequently in circulation during the Eid to ensure that they comply with food safety standards, in order to preserve the public health of consumers, and to ensure the safety of prepared foods, which are consumed more in breakfast meals.

The municipality pointed out that it has completed all the necessary preparations by intensifying visits and inspecting establishments preparing and preparing these meals by specialized inspection teams to ensure and ensure the safety of the most commonly used foods, stressing that the focus is on, and ensuring that employees adhere to personal hygiene, wearing gloves and a head covering, and the availability of occupational health cards. They have, in addition to making sure that foods are cooked at appropriate temperatures, as well as adhering to the temperatures at which foods are preserved after preparation, “more than 65 ° C for hot preservation and less than 5 ° C for cold preservation.”

She explained that the various inspection teams were directed to focus during the month of Ramadan and before the Eid on food establishments, especially popular kitchens and bakeries, and to ensure that best practices are applied during the preparation, preparation, storage, display and transport processes, which prevent contamination of these products, especially cross-contamination operations with workers and equipment. And the need for workers in food establishments to adhere to the highest standards of personal hygiene.

She said: Preparing for Eid al-Fitr is represented in several axes, including: the targeted food establishments, where the public and visitors are increasingly attracted to them, and focus on all practices, the most important of which are preparation, manufacturing and thermal preservation processes, as well as protecting food from external contaminants, in addition to ensuring that food establishments are met. For the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying products and foodstuffs, through inspection tours organized for this purpose, focusing on health awareness and education for workers in various food establishments, emphasizing the application of best health practices, commitment to personal hygiene, wearing gloves and head coverings, and directing health supervisors in food establishments with the necessity Carry out the tasks of supervising all operations that ensure food safety.

The municipality indicated that the preparation for Eid al-Fitr has begun, through the rehabilitation and preparation of the staff of the Food Inspection Department to address violations that affect public health, through field follow-up visits to food establishments, as part of working groups on the shift system for the times of shifts throughout the day, in order to ensure and ensure compliance The complete application of the best food safety standards.

The official working hours of all teams were determined and distributed to different shifts, in proportion to the working hours during the blessed Eid al-Fitr of the various food establishments, and it was ensured that the reporting teams and the foodborne disease investigation team were prepared to receive the public’s notifications 24 hours a day, received from Dubai Municipality call center.