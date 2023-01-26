To confront the effects of the depression that the region was exposed to during the past two days, the competent authorities in the governments of Fujairah and the eastern region of Sharjah dealt with proactive plans and intensive preparations, which consisted of closing roads leading to residential areas that witness rainwater gatherings and its continuous suction with equipment and machinery, closing parks, and dismissing employees. In a number of entities, diverting their work from a distance, and dealing with reports of water pooling through hotlines.

Students of public and private schools, universities and institutes in the Emirate of Fujairah and the eastern region also attended distance education classes on the “Times” program, yesterday, after school administrations converted the education system from physical to “distance”, based on the directives of the local emergency, crisis and disaster team. in Fujairah. And the Fujairah Police General Command sent text messages to the residents of the emirate and its affiliated regions, announcing that it had taken precautionary measures to counter the effects of the depression, especially the rainwater pools, noting that Al Faseel Street was closed from the Beach Roundabout to the Dallah Roundabout, as a result of the rainwater pooling. It also intensified police patrols on the coasts of the emirate and the areas where the valleys flow, and in the areas that witness water gatherings, and demanded that drivers take care and caution while driving vehicles, and stay away from the streams of the valleys, and avoid going to the sea and places where water collects. For its part, the Fujairah Municipality stated that it activated the remote work system during the days of yesterday and today, due to the rainy weather conditions that control the country, and in the interest of the safety of its employees and customers, with the continued work of the emergency teams dedicated to intensive efforts to remove the accumulated ponds, as a result of the heavy rains that the emirate witnessed. , and preventing it from reaching residential areas, and the teams concentrated in low-lying areas that witness rainwater gatherings, and they distributed their mechanisms and equipment in a deliberate manner, to prevent the accumulation of rainwater pools in large quantities on the roads and near residential areas. The municipality of Kalba, which is affiliated with Sharjah, confirmed that it closed all parks in the city, and it also deployed its mechanisms and equipment in the city to treat water bodies immediately, confirming that the emergency teams are ready to work around the clock, and deal with reports very quickly, through hotlines designated to deal with public reports in Kalba, in addition to joint and prior cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities, to confront the repercussions of the depression in the region. While the Fujairah Environment Authority warned against climbing mountainous places, camping in them, or climbing mountains, due to the instability of the weather, and stressed reducing the speed of vehicles when crossing roads close to mountainous areas, and staying away from valleys and dams.

In addition, the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah called for avoiding leaving the house with children during the rains, in order to preserve their safety.

amount of precipitation

The climate report of the National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather records showed that the amount of rain that fell in the port of Fujairah amounted to 36.6 mm, in the city of Kalba 11.4 mm, in the Shoka 21 mm, and in the Dhadna area 15.1 mm.