Intensive care | The number of coronavirus patients is clearly increasing in intensive care units

A new phase of the epidemic is at hand, says the intensive care professor.

To intensive care the number of infected coronavirus patients has been in a clear upward trend for three weeks now, after a long, calmer period.

There are now about twenty of them in the country’s intensive care units.

“This marks a clear change compared to mid-winter, as there was very little need for corona-related intensive care between February and March,” says the professor of anesthesiology and intensive care Matti Reinikainenwho also runs the office coordinating corona intensive care in Kuopio.

“At that time, the number of patients being treated at the same time throughout the country remained at five on both sides.”

According to Reinikainen, the current readings represent the number of patients last seen for a short time in December. Before that, a similar situation was briefly seen in October and before that a year ago.

He reminds that the number of patients is not yet large, but the growth curve of cases is steep. For him, the increase in the need for intensive care is no longer a matter of random variation, but a new phase of the epidemic is again at hand.

“In February–March, there were only very few patients, but now the situation is this. The situation has changed in the last three weeks. The number is not unusual, but the upward trend is reasonably steep, especially in the last two weeks,” says Reinikainen.

He does not want to predict how the situation will develop.

“It is impossible to predict how this will go forward. There may be a decline again, as has been seen. But a clear change can be seen in recent weeks.”

Testing very little is being done these days, and not even Reinikainen has any information on which subtype of the virus might cause a new, larger disease wave.

“The disease picture is unchanged, but it is difficult to say which virus variant is causing this. It seems that the same risk groups as before are still susceptible, i.e. old age and long-term illnesses have an effect.”

“Once again, difficult viral pneumonias and severe respiratory failure have been seen in the intensive care units.”

There are now approximately 270 available intensive care places in Finland.

“So far, the staffing shortage has not been as bad in intensive care as in many other sectors of healthcare, but the problem does apply to intensive care as well. Due to the lack of personnel, our readiness to respond to the potentially growing number of patients is unfortunately weaker now than it was in the spring of 2020,” says Reinikainen.

In spring In 2020, there were at most a little over 80 coronavirus patients in intensive care at the same time. At that time, hospitals had to increase the capacity of intensive care by, among other things, reducing the hospitals’ other activities.

“The current approximately 20 patients do not yet cause problems for the adequacy of intensive care capacity, but if the upward trend continues, there will soon be challenges ahead. Experience has shown that around 40-50 intensive care patients is a kind of pain threshold.”

If the number of coronavirus patients exceeds that, the remaining places and staff will not really be enough to treat other intensive care patients.

“Even treating that number of corona patients without major difficulties would require that the patients be more or less evenly distributed across the country. It often doesn’t happen, but the epidemic treats different parts of the country unevenly. That’s why the overload of the intensive care unit can threaten in some places, even if the country as a whole is not even close to that fifty,” states Reinikainen.

There is no special focus on any area. About a third of the patients are in the Husi area.