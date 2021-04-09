ofMartina Lippl shut down

The third corona wave is putting hospitals under pressure. Around 4,500 Covid-19 patients have to be treated in the intensive care unit. Intensive care physicians are concerned about the corona situation.

Berlin – The beds in the intensive care units are full. There are now 4,468 corona patients in an intensive care unit in Germany. 2531 of them have to be artificially ventilated. This can be seen from the data in the DIVI intensive care register (as of April 8, 9.48 a.m.). There are still free beds, but experienced medical staff are required to care for Covid 19 patients. Nurses have been working on the attack since the pandemic.

Intensive care physicians are calling for a tough lockdown

For weeks, intensive care medics have been calling for a tough lockdown to avert the worst. At the beginning of January 2021, the number of Covid intensive care patients had reached a peak in Germany with more than 5,500 cases. When the second corona wave subsided in March, there were fewer than 3,000 patients. The current status of 4,468 corona patients indicates a tense situation.

In response to current events, the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) invites you to a virtual press conference.