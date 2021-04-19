Mr. Kleber, where are you currently sitting with your cell phone? At the open window?

Lucia Schmidt Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Right now I’m sitting alone in my office. I tilted the window even though I’m alone. As soon as we both finish talking on the phone, I’ll open all the windows.

You have founded an initiative in your clinic with which you are now going public and which has the crisp title: “Germany opens the windows”. What’s behind it?

We all feel that we feel powerless against the third corona wave. We have already fought so much, but the pandemic is still not under control. I noticed that with all the measures there is still one thing that we have not yet implemented consistently – ventilation. Distances are kept, people avoid each other, and yet we have these high numbers of infections. Actually, we have known since last spring: The broadcasts take place indoors. This means that the air in the room is a significant transmission path. And this is combated with ventilation. That just has to be implemented a lot more.