AOpinions on corona protection in autumn also differ within the medical profession. While the doctors’ union Marburger Bund (MB) welcomed the agreement between Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), intensive care physicians see the proposals critically. “The protection rules are no more than a minimum program. Much remains unclear, for example according to which parameters districts can order the mask requirement,” said the Secretary General of the Society for Internal Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, Uwe Janssens, of the FAZ

“Comprehensibility was sacrificed on the political altar between the opposing positions of the ministers.” The countries were not even heard. On the other hand, MB Chairwoman Susanne Johna told the “Rheinische Post”: “The proposal for the new Infection Protection Act gives the federal states sufficient opportunities to react adequately.”

At a special meeting on Tuesday, the federal and state health ministers sought a common path. The exceptions to the mask rules and the criteria for stricter corona rules were particularly controversial.

“Professionally not justifiable”

Bavaria’s Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) doubted that the conference would lead to a “coherent law”. The exemption from the mask requirement for people who have recovered or been vaccinated no more than three months ago, for example in cinemas, cannot be technically justified and can hardly be applied: “How are people supposed to get a vaccination every three months?”

According to Janssens, the discussion is going in the wrong direction and is being “enormously clumsily communicated” by the federal government. After three months, the vaccination protection decreases and you are also more contagious, so you should wear a mask again. “But that doesn’t mean you have to be vaccinated in quick succession, that hasn’t been scientifically proven at all.”

However, the need to do this at longer intervals is undisputed. “The way the topic is being received now, there is more of an anti-vaccination mood, which is fatal,” said the member of the presidency of the interdisciplinary association for intensive care and emergency medicine DIVI.





