A.At a press conference scheduled at short notice, the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi) sent an urgent appeal to politicians. “We need a hard lockdown immediately,” said Gernot Marx, President of the Divi on Friday. He was “deeply concerned” about the current situation in the intensive care units, there has been an “unchecked, dramatic increase” in the number of patients for weeks. “The situation is becoming more critical. Every day really counts. “

On Friday morning there were 4458 Covid 19 sufferers in intensive care in Germany, on March 13th there were 2713. Back then, the numbers had dropped after several weeks of lockdown. The previous high was reached on January 3rd with 5745 Covid-19 intensive care patients.

Divi President Marx said on Friday that citizens should again avoid contacts and limit their mobility. It is crucial to reduce the number of infections. “We are on the verge of overloading our health system.” There are also more and more patients who are between 50 and 60 years old. The British mutant apparently leads to more severe courses. A quarter of the patients stay in the intensive care unit for six weeks, ten percent for about two months, and every second patient dies. In the age group of patients under 50 years of age, one in five dies.

Christian Karagiannidis, head of the Divi intensive care register, pointed out that the number of so-called high-care beds in all of Germany is only 2106. In general, there are only a few free “Covid-specific intensive care beds” left.

In the current third wave, the staff will also be “extremely stressed”. At Christmas, half of all locations were restricted in their work due to a lack of staff. Now go in that direction again. “That is something that makes us extremely sad.” There is an emergency reserve of 10,000 beds in Germany. Should you need this, the necessary quality is not guaranteed. Karagiannidis also said: “I don’t think triage will occur in Germany.”



Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, speaks at the press conference on the current Corona situation on Friday

Image: dpa





Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) appealed to the federal states to get together in the dispute over the correct Corona strategy. Consistent and nationally uniform measures would be needed, said Spahn on Friday in Berlin. “In my opinion, a federal-state round would actually be the right format for this,” he said and added: “A brief consultation is not enough, in view of the situation.”

Spahn said that if some did not share the assessment of the situation, “then of course it will be difficult”. He appealed to shut down the party dispute. Regardless of whether through a federal law or the Prime Minister’s Conference, everyone should pull together.

According to the original plans, the prime ministers wanted to meet again for deliberations on Monday. Recently, however, a cancellation of the meeting had become more likely. On Friday, the deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer announced in Berlin that there would be no prime ministerial conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the coming week.

Spahn said on Friday that citizens were realistically assessing the seriousness of the situation and the majority were in favor of stricter rules. The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said that the current third wave could no longer be prevented, but could be flattened. It will take some time before the vaccinations show an effect at the population level.

Spahn said that almost 15 percent of the population had now received a first corona vaccination, and almost six percent had already received the second. Divi President Marx said on Friday about this aspect: “Vaccination is the key. We are on the home straight. ”So one shouldn’t endanger the citizens“ shortly before we protect them ”. Even the first vaccination prevents a serious course of the disease.