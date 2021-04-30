With a dramatic speech about the Corona situation, intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange caused goose bumps at the federal press conference – “that does something with you”

Hamburg / Berlin – Ricardo Lange is an intensive care nurse. He deals with corona patients on a daily basis who have not had an easy course of the disease. As he reports, it often happens that people who seemed quite fit in the evening are dead the next morning. In general, the corona situation is anything but easy for intensive care nurses. Also because the physical strain caused by protective equipment, for example, has increased enormously.

What Ricardo Lange still finds dramatic words about his difficult day-to-day work and the situation in the intensive care units*, read here. The nurse also had a lot to say about the overloading of the intensive care units. He said he would like to invite people to a ward who claim that there is no overload. In Hamburg, too, a doctor recently spoke of the fact that the hospitals are on the verge of triage*. Fortunately, the number of new infections in the Hanseatic city has been falling for days.