Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

The majority of the population is looking forward to celebrating the New Year. Not so with the emergency services. A video appeal is intended to prevent violent riots, like those on New Year's Eve 2022.

Munich – The latest call from the police and emergency services received predominantly criticism on social media. Many see the almost pleading appeal not to attack rescue workers on New Year's Eve as an expression of weakness and loss of control. The consensus on the platforms: take tougher action instead of appealing to the reason of a few chaotic people.

From Ricardo Lange's point of view, it is an indictment of society that it has to come to this point. He is one of the most prominent advocates for better working conditions in the rescue and nursing services. In a social media post, the intensive care nurse comments on the New Year's Eve prospects.

Fear of riots on New Year's Eve – intensive care nurse Lange remembers 2022

During the corona pandemic, the intensive care nurse became known nationwide for his blunt manner. Just thanking and saying good things to people in the health sector is not enough, he openly demanded of the federal government then and now. And even now he and those like him feel let down by politics. But above all he denounces society.

“It is a shame that rescue workers have to ask not to be attacked and injured,” he wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). And in doing so, he subtly takes the authorities to task when he writes: “Do you remember? “Last year on New Year’s Eve, rescue workers were attacked with rockets and firecrackers, fire engines were set on fire and ambulances were demolished.”

Attacks, injuries, even fatal accidents: The sad New Year's Eve balance sheet from 2022 – “We have a problem”

According to a report from the Federal Capital alone, the fire brigade had to mirror on the night of 2022 to 2023 more than 1,700 missions. In addition to dozens of injuries to revelers, there were 38 attacks on emergency services, 15 were injured, and one rescuer even had to receive medical treatment in hospital. A teenager died from pyrotechnics.

This is the sad outcome of the last New Year's Eve so far, which Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) also denounced. Like CDU politician Spahn, she saw the problem primarily in integration policy and called for complete clarification and consequences.

On New Year's Eve 2022, chaotic people shot fireworks at emergency services and injured some. Many fear a repeat. The police asked not to be attacked. “It’s a shame,” says Ricardo Lange. (Symbolic photo) © David Young/dpa

Given the situation in the Middle East, the authorities fear that there will be violent, if not worse, riots than last year. Shortly after the outbreak of war in Israel, tensions arose in Berlin, and numerous cities and communities are preparing for riots with a view to New Year's Eve. Intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange concludes his statement with the words: “Houston, we have a problem – and a huge one.”

The sale of fireworks had barely started and there were already injuries and firecracker attacks

The trend seems to be continuing: after the nationwide start of sales of fireworks on Thursday (December 28th), according to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), there were riots and injuries on the same day. In Berlin-Kreuzberg, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are said to have thrown firecrackers at a bus from a car.

Also in the capital, firefighters were shot at with New Year's Eve rockets while extinguishing a battery of fireworks. A group of 10 to 15 teenagers became violent after parents asked them to stop setting off fireworks on their playground. A woman and a man then had to be treated in hospital.

In Munich, the emergency service's alarm went off over 100 times before New Year's Eve. “What the hell is wrong with you?” writes intensive care nurse Lange in his post, which he also published on Instagram. He was referring to incidents involving rescue workers from previous weeks. (rku)