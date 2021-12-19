Intensive care Matti Konka’s heart valve surgery has been postponed twice due to the load of intensive care – “It is quite uncertain”

In the heart of Matti Konka in Espoo, a mitral leak requiring surgery was diagnosed in the summer. Surgery has now been postponed twice because intensive care units are now scarce.

Symptoms started last summer. Espoo resident Matti Kongas, 74, drew attention to unusual shortness of breath and mild pain in the heart. It surprised, as Kongas felt fit.

“As I walked briskly up one flight of stairs, I had to stop to breathe. At first I thought the hot weather was slowing me down. However, the condition was declining all the time. ”

So Kongas decided to go to a health station to find out his heartbeat. At the reception, the doctor suspected some kind of valve defect in the heart, and Kongas was sent to Jorvi Hospital for further examinations.

In ultrasound examinations in the fall, the suspicion was confirmed as mitral valve leakage. The doctor banned him from traveling to Portugal, where Congo spends winters because of an atopic rash.

“The trip definitely had to be canceled because the leak poses a risk of a blood clot that goes to the brain at worst and causes a heart attack.”

Portugal instead, Kongas traveled to Meilahti, where his heart was examined even more closely through the esophagus.

“At the time, it was noticed that there was a significant leak in the heart, meaning the mitral flap no longer held. The heart does not pump blood efficiently forward, but part of it flows backwards. ”

The mitral flap leak required surgery, and Kongas was placed in a pair of surgery queues for a couple of months. He soon had time for surgery in early December.

However, only a few days before the operation, the operation was canceled. A new surgery time was agreed in mid-December. But that too was canceled – on the day of the operation.

“I went to tests all over the world and changed hospital clothes. After I was prepared for the operation and I had waited three hours, the surgeon came to announce that this would not work, ”says Kongas.

“Three heart surgeries were canceled on the same day due to a lack of capacity. Corona patients had taken all the intensive care units. ”

After flap surgery, the patient must be in intensive care in the ventilator for a day and a week in the ward.

Third the surgery is in mid-January. Kongas fears the cut will move again.

“When you look at the corona news, it’s pretty uncertain,” he says.

Coronavirus samples taken in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) now show positive results in about 700 days, says Hus’s Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

In reality, there are even more infections, as not all symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus carriers are tested.

Hus is now preparing for the worst, ie a large increase in the number of patients. It has therefore raised its level of preparedness to a virtually crisis level and is ready to increase the number of intensive care units from less than 100 to as many as 300 places to treat coronary patients.

Flap surgery the postponement postpones Konka’s third coronary vaccination and causes turbulence in the medication.

“The third vaccination I should have already had, but it can’t be taken before surgery or right after surgery. Likewise, the anticoagulant cannot be eaten before surgery. ”

Kongas needs a corona fist made up of experts in Finland to take responsibility for managing the epidemic. He compares the situation here with his other country, Portugal. In Finland, he has been “stunned” too much, for example in mask recommendations and the introduction of a corona passport.

“There are only pious hopes for using the mask here. In Portugal, the corona certificate was introduced in July inside restaurants on weekends niks naks without any drama. And even though I’m not Portuguese, I’ve been called there for vaccinations via text messages and phone calls. It is no wonder that good vaccination coverage has been achieved much faster there. ”