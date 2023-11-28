Intensive Arab and international efforts to extend the humanitarian truce in Gaza

Abdullah Abu Deif, agencies (Rafah, capitals)

Arab and international efforts to extend the temporary humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip continued as it reached the final day, today, in accordance with the previous decision to extend it between the Palestinians and Israel.

In the talks hosted by Doha, the discussions between the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar focused on extending the temporary truce in Gaza for another 3 days, in exchange for the release of 10 detainees in the Strip every day, in addition to opening a path to negotiate the exchange of some Israeli soldiers captured by the factions in large numbers. of Palestinian detainees.

An Israeli source said that the truce with the Palestinians will most likely be extended for two additional days, ending on Friday night.

The source explained, “There are proposals to reach a 10-day truce, but this is not confirmed because the price demanded by the Palestinian factions in exchange for the release of men and soldiers is very high.”

Regarding the permanent ceasefire, the source said: “The head of the intelligence service (Mossad) was not authorized by the government to discuss the matter.”

He continued: “Even if the truce is extended for 10 days, Israel will then resume military operations in the Gaza Strip.”

The truce between the Palestinians and Israel was supposed to end on Monday night, but it was extended for two additional days, ending on Wednesday evening.

The truce allowed a temporary cessation of fighting in Gaza, the exchange of dozens of hostages and victims, and the entry of larger amounts of aid into the Strip.

In addition, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that the mediation efforts it is leading aim to reach a longer humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said: His country is trying to strengthen the mediation role and reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with the continued entry of humanitarian and relief aid to the residents of the Strip.

He stressed that the temporary humanitarian truce allowed for an increase in the percentage of aid entering Gaza.

He said: “There will be a discussion about the Israeli military prisoners detained in Gaza at a later time,” adding that “the mediation priorities are women and children.”

On the fifth day of the humanitarian truce, 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 15 women and 15 minors, were released from Israeli prisons, while 10 Israeli civilian hostages, in addition to two foreigners, were released from Gaza.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted senior US administration officials as saying that Washington had asked Israel to limit the displacement of civilians from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip.

American officials added that the United States asked the Israeli authorities to pay greater attention to protecting civilians and limiting damage to infrastructure if they launched an attack in southern Gaza, to avoid further displacement operations that would exceed humanitarian efforts.

The officials told reporters in a conference call: The message was conveyed by the American side at several levels, starting with President Joe Biden.

One of the officials added: “We stressed this in very clear language with the government of Israel. It is very important that the implementation of the Israeli campaign, when it moves to the south, take every possible care that it does not lead to other large population displacements.”