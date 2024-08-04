Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

Arab and international efforts are increasing to avoid a military escalation in the Middle East, and to call on all parties to exercise the greatest degree of self-restraint and bear the greatest degree of responsibility to ensure the security of peoples.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordanian King Abdullah II yesterday called for avoiding a military escalation in the Middle East “at any cost”, amid rising tensions in the region, especially after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

In this context, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit Cairo and Doha in the coming days to push for establishing security and stability in the Middle East, which has witnessed a military and political escalation in recent weeks, according to what an Arab source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The source explained that the US Secretary of State’s visit will include Jordan, a number of countries in the region, and Israel, stressing that Washington fears the outbreak of an open regional war that will lead to a state of security and political instability in the region.

Two senior officials in the US President’s administration also called on Israel to redouble its efforts to return to the negotiating table, believing that the gaps are still narrow enough to be bridged and the situation contained.

A statement by the G7 foreign ministers during a video conference chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed their “deep concern over recent events that could lead to a wider crisis in the region, starting with Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli negotiating delegation left Cairo yesterday, hours after arriving in the Egyptian capital, without any progress in the talks, according to the American Associated Press, quoting an Egyptian official with direct knowledge of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

Negotiations to release detainees and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have faltered after talks between a high-level Israeli delegation and Egyptian officials the day before yesterday, due to new demands by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the formation of an international mechanism to prevent the transfer of weapons from southern Gaza to the north, according to the American website Axios.

Yesterday, the Israeli Prime Minister claimed that Hamas is preventing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal by insisting on its demands, which include withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor in the southern Gaza Strip, stressing that he “will not do that.” He continued: The army will not withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah crossing, which he described as “Hamas’ oxygen pipes that will allow it to arm itself and regain its strength.” In the same context, he stressed that military pressure on Hamas and its leaders will continue until all the kidnapped are returned and the war’s goals are achieved.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials and the hostages’ families are concerned that Netanyahu, who has recently toughened his demands and presented new conditions for a hostage deal and ceasefire, sent the delegation only to create the appearance of negotiations to ease some of the pressure on him from US President Joe Biden.

For its part, Hamas rejected the new conditions proposed by Netanyahu.

Israeli officials say these and other new demands make reaching a deal impossible. According to Axios, Intelligence Director David Barnea, Defense Minister Ronen Bar and other senior Israeli security and intelligence officials who were involved in the negotiations over the hostage deal and ceasefire are convinced that Netanyahu has decided not to go ahead with the deal regardless of the impression he made on US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Oval Office 10 days ago, according to Israeli officials.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that Netanyahu held a meeting with the Israeli negotiating team on Wednesday that developed into a verbal altercation. Two Israeli officials recounted the details, saying that the head of the Shin Bet security service confronted Netanyahu and told him that if he wanted to back down from the Israeli proposal for a prisoner swap and ceasefire, he should simply say so. Netanyahu responded by rebuking the heads of the Israeli security and intelligence services, calling them “weak,” and accusing them of working for the Hamas leader and pressuring him (Netanyahu) instead of pressuring Hamas.