Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

African countries, especially Somalia and the countries of the Sahel region, are making intense efforts to confront the threat of terrorist movements, which have recently intensified their attacks against civilians, security forces, and the army. Yesterday, the Somali army took control of the “Haghar” area, which is considered a major stronghold for terrorists, after clearing it of the “Al-Shabaab” movement.

Military sources reported that the army forces launched a military operation from the Afmadou area in the Lower Juba region, which managed to clear the area of ​​mines planted by extremist militias during their control of the area.

And in Burkina Faso, the army announced yesterday the elimination of 30 terrorist leaders in the “Sitniga” region coming from Niger, indicating that the terrorists were targeted by air strikes.

The official news agency stated that the intelligence identified terrorists who were gathering important logistical equipment with the aim of carrying out attacks in the Somme region, noting that an attack was carried out on a convoy of fuel and ammunition that terrorists were transporting towards Djibou in the north of the country.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, 10 African countries are among the 20 countries most affected by terrorism in the world.

About 60 terrorist groups are active in Africa now, controlling and targeting areas rich in wealth such as gold, uranium and gas, and committing bloody acts.

The Vice-President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, indicated that Africa is one of the regions that suffer most from terrorism, which requires the need to study this phenomenon in all social and psychological aspects through in-depth studies to reach radical solutions to address this problem, with this large number of organizations. terrorist.

Halima explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that combating terrorism in the African Sahel region relies on three main solutions: “security, intellectual, and developmental,” which is of great importance through sustainable development.

He stressed the importance of combating poverty and ignorance because they are the main drivers of terrorism, with interest in supporting and strengthening human and social development plans, protecting and supporting human capital, and limiting belonging to it, with the importance of economic integration, and developing a comprehensive strategy to deal with terrorism, not limited to the military and security aspects only, but also It works to raise awareness, pay attention to development, empower youth and exploit their creative energies.

For his part, Mounir Adeeb, a researcher in the affairs of extremist movements and international terrorism, told Al-Ittihad that the brown continent and the African Sahel region in particular are witnessing many terrorist operations during the current period due to the geographical location and conditions of the continent, warning that the presence of terrorist organizations in the African Sahel A major threat to world security.

Adeeb pointed out that there is a pivotal role for local governments and political systems in the Sahel countries to confront terrorist groups, whether it is a security, military, or intellectual confrontation to dismantle extremist ideas.