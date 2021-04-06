Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The Malmo Arab Film Festival in Sweden will start its 11th edition from 6 to 11 April, as its activities and the Malmö Arab Cinema Market and Forum witness intense activity for the Arab Cinema Center partners, whether on the ground or via the Internet.

Within the Malmö Arab Film Market and Forum, the jury includes the Documentary Project Development category, Asim Ramadan, Director of Operations at Rotana Group, and includes the jury for short film projects produced by Shahinaz Al-Akkad, and producer Alaa Al-Asaad and Miriam Deghidi participate in the jury in the post-production category.

For the seventh year, MAD Solutions presents the Promotion and Distribution Award in the Arab World for one of the participating projects within the funds for post-production films in the market and forum of the Malmo Arab Film Festival, whose prizes this year amounted to more than 115 thousand dollars, and the forum is a unique platform. It is one of its kind for the film industry in the Nordic and Arab world, and aims to stimulate cooperation, co-production and distribution opportunities, and it brings together producers, support funds and film distributors in seminars, workshops and discussion dialogues.

The seminar “Film Production and Distribution in the Era of Coronavirus” will be held on April 7, with the participation of Alaa Karkouti (MAD Solutions and the Center for Arab Cinema), Ramzi Khoury (Egypt International Films), Rola Nasser (The Imaginarium Films), and Shahinaz Al Akkad (Lagoonie Film). Production) and operated by Miriam Deghidi (MAD Distribution).

On April 10, Amir Ramses (El Gouna Festival) will run a panel discussion entitled “What comes after the successes of Sudanese cinema?” Amjad Abu Ala (Sudan Film Factory) will participate in the dialogue.

Bahaa Al Hussein, Director of Regional Training at the Royal Film Commission of Jordan, will also lead a lecture entitled “Their Films”, on April 9th.

Greener Screen will participate in the festival with two discussion panels, led by founding partner Bassam Al-Asaad, on April 9th, entitled “A Global Environment for Sustainable Production” with the participation of Abeer Bayazidi, and the second on April 10, entitled “Arab Films Toward Green: Costa Brava”, with the participation of Farah Fayed (Beirut de C).

The Arab Cinema Center provides Arab filmmakers with a professional window to communicate with the film industry around the world, through a number of activities that it establishes through the formation of business networks with representatives of companies and institutions in the fields of co-production, external distribution and others. The activities of the Arab Cinema Center vary between wings in Main markets, and acquaintance sessions between Arab and foreign filmmakers.

The Arab Cinema Center has also made it possible to register via its website in the mailing service, which allows users to obtain digital copies of the Arab Cinema Magazine, news about the center’s activities, notifications of application dates for scholarship programs, festivals, educational and training institutions presentations, and updates on Arab films participating in festivals, and to shed light. On the activities of the Arab Cinema Center partners and their cinematic projects.

The Center launched the Arab Film Guide on its website in the English language, which is a comprehensive and service cinematic guide based on a set of tools presented together for the first time, with the aim of providing information related to Arab cinema to filmmakers inside and outside the Arab world, and facilitating Arab filmmakers and filmmakers to access global markets It also helps representatives of the international film industry to easily identify Arab cinema productions.