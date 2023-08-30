The Ministry of the Interior launched a unified awareness campaign entitled (Our Children are a Trust) to enhance prevention and awareness in traffic fields with the start of the school year.

The Federal Traffic Council, with the participation of traffic departments in the country, launched a comprehensive campaign to ensure the safety of school students and workers from the dangers they are exposed to, and to strive to provide a safe environment free of traffic accidents.

The Ministry and the police general commands anticipated the campaign with the “Accident Free Day” initiative, which was dedicated to the first day of the academic year. The initiative achieved success and wide community interaction.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthy, affirmed that the efforts are continuing through an integrated work aimed at comprehensive awareness of risks, pointing to the vision and importance of cooperation between the police sectors, and unifying their efforts in unified campaigns to raise awareness of societal risks.

Al-Harthy pointed out that the traffic awareness plan includes cooperation with those concerned with road safety in the country, to enhance traffic awareness, implement preventive plans, enhance traffic safety and prevention in order to create a safe traffic environment, and enhance traffic awareness among the segments of society.

He said, “Work to provide traffic safety for school students requires the concerted efforts of the authorities concerned with their safety: the family, the school, educational and administrative bodies, and school bus supervisors and drivers, to take preventive measures and measures to ensure the safety of students in schools.” Al-Harthy explained that the awareness campaign plan includes intensifying traffic patrols to monitor the main and secondary roads in front of schools, to facilitate the flow of traffic, prevent congestion and provide safe transportation for students.