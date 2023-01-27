The competent authorities in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah intensified their efforts to confront the repercussions of the depression and rain, while the traffic security authorities warned drivers against driving vehicles in the places where valleys flow and water collects, in order to ensure their safety.

Emirates Al-Youm monitored the closure of low-lying roads by the competent authorities, which witnessed large water bodies as a result of the rain.

Traffic patrols have also begun to deploy on public roads to respond to any traffic reports.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality reported that the field work teams specialized in the transport and public services sector continued for the second day to deal with the weather situation by using mechanisms and equipment to prevent water gatherings and to facilitate traffic.

The municipality called on drivers to exercise caution on public roads, to abide by traffic rules, and to adhere to speed limits.

The Department of General Services in Ras Al Khaimah confirmed the deployment of work teams around the clock throughout the emirate, and providing them with the necessary equipment to drain rainwater pools and remove sand, while providing pumps and tanks to withdraw water.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against going to the sea and rugged places, which witness the flow of valleys, and called on them to beware of slipping vehicles, noting that traffic accidents that occur in rainy weather are very dangerous as a result of low visibility.

