'Intensified' Israeli attacks again target northern Gaza, Israel kills 142 Palestinians in 24 hours

The Israeli army again took several parts of the Gaza Strip under fire on Saturday morning, various international media reported. According to Al Jazeera, Israel certainly has that eighteen Palestinians killed. Both the Arabic news channel and the French news agency AFP speak of one “increased intensity” of Israeli attacks throughout the Palestinian territory. On Friday, the Israeli army killed 142 Palestinians in a 24-hour period, according to United Nations figures. These figures are for NRC cannot be independently verified.

On Saturday, Israel continued its offensive, including in the southern city of Khan Younis. According to Al Jazeera the attacks would concentrate there on the area around the Al-Nasser hospital and the Jordanian field hospital. There are particular concerns about Al-Nasser Hospital, the largest partially functioning medical facility, which has been under Israeli fire for weeks. Earlier this week, aid organizations sounded the alarm that the hospital was in danger of failing. Several other residential areas of the southern city were also hit by Israeli bombings.

Although the Israeli army has shifted the focus of its offensive in recent weeks from northern Gaza to the center and south of the Palestinian territory, it again fired bombardments into northern parts of Gaza on Saturday morning. In addition to the northern Jabalia refugee camp, Israeli attacks were also reported in central Gaza City, around the now defunct Al-Shifa hospital and in Beit Lahiya. According to Al Jazeera, there are “heavy confrontations” with Palestinian militant groups in Khan Younis and Jabalia.