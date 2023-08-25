Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 3:33 pm

The Director of Regulation at the Central Bank, Otávio Damaso, reiterated this Thursday morning, the 24th, that an additional intensification of the pace of cuts in the Selic rate is unlikely and that it would only occur with additional positive surprises in the disinflationary dynamics. He stated that, in his opinion, the decision of a first Selic cut of 0.50 percentage points, instead of 0.25 points, is a matter limited to the beginning of the process and was left behind.

The main message is that there is a full consensus of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on the flight plan ahead and the commitment with the convergence of inflation in the center of the target, still according to the director.

Damaso also reiterated that the second phase of disinflation is proving to be slower than the first, but still within expectations, which requires a contractionary stance in monetary policy. “At the last meeting, the committee was unanimous in persevering with a contractionary monetary policy until the ongoing disinflation process is consolidated, with anchoring expectations and convergence of inflation to the center of the target.”

The BC director participated in the opening of Summit 2023, promoted by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip).