The new advance of Inside Out 2 It allows us to see that the little protagonist is now a teenager and will have new emotions to deal with. The girl’s body and mind change and now the regulation of her emotions will be different..

The sophisticated console of emotions will change and unexpected friends come to break the world of main emotions. Anxiety, is the character presented in the first trailer of Inside Out 2 –in English, Maya Hawke, one of the stars of Stranger Thingswill be the one who gives him voice.

“Anxiety, expressed by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a backseat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what’s going on inside all of our minds,” said Kelsey Mann, the new director.

Definitely, Anxiety is one of the most popular emotions today, between young people and adults, so we expect a lot from the new activity and management of it in Inside Out 2.

Source: Pixar

What will Inside Out 2 be about?

“Return to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as the headquarters is undergoing sudden demolition to make room for something completely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust, who have long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when anxiety hits. And it seems that she is not alone“.

Perhaps a second trailer will present us with the new catalog of emotions that Riley will deal with in her fervent adolescence. Let’s wish him luck!

When will Inside Out 2 be released?

The film will be released in June 2024, but was announced as early as 2022. The original film arrived in 2015 and was directed by Pete Docter. She narrated the management of the emotions of an eleven-year-old girl at an important moment in her life, when she had to move from her hometown because her father got a new job.

Intensely It is considered one of the best animated films in the history of cinema. The expectation for the sequel is really high.

