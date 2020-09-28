After the draw in yesterday’s duel against Celta, Real Valladolid faces a important week in season, with two games and the end of the transfer market in which he must reinforce the base of the team with which Sergio González already works.

In sports, the team does not rest and is already preparing the duel of the Wednesday in Valdebebas, 9:30 p.m., against Real Madrid match for which the Blanquivioleta team will recover Shon Weissman after missing the match against the Celestes because they are celebrating Yom Kippur. None of the injured are expected to be able to recover for this match. After this match, the Pucelano team will not stop and will begin to prepare for the match of the Saturday, 1:00 p.m., against Eibar by José Luis Mendilibar, an important clash because, except for a surprise against the meringues, the team will arrive with very few points on the fifth day and against one of the rivals who are supposed to fight for not relegation.

Regarding the transfer market, the Blanquivioleta club has to specify a series of exits that give rise to three or four entries. The market ends October 5 and until that day there may be trouble. The sports director in charge of Miguel Ángel Gómez has a job. To start you must close the exits from players like Aguado, Chris Ramos, El Hacen and, perhaps, Sekou. For the first two the situation seems complicated, while the Mauritanian will end up marching to Lugo, unless some other club makes an irrefutable offer. In addition, there are offers for the Senegalese and the club could listen to them or it could repeat the assignment to Fuenlabrada, a destination that could be shared with Aguado.

In the chapter of tickets there is a margin with the exits of Luismi and Antoñito. Real Valladolid wants to reinforce the right back, midfielder and forward, at least. For the first, the club tightens in the negotiations with Porto for the Swiss Saidy janko, in the midfielder position, the pucelanos should close one of the three options that they have been considering all summer: Mesa, Darder, Grenier, with a slight advantage for the first, while for the top, the Valladolid hope to close the negotiation with Mallorca by Before Budimir, although it does not close the door to other options or, even, that Sekou could stay if another forward does not arrive. It must be borne in mind that if the club signs players for the first two positions, it will have to resolve the future of Moyano and Míchel, two veterans, captains, who could leave by prior agreement or exhaust their last year of contract.

Therefore, a week with many open fronts, in which no surprises are ruled out either in sports or in the composition of the squad.