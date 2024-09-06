Have you ever imagined what it would be like to live under a particularly lively Sun? Today we no longer have to imagine it: our Sun is exceeding all expectations with unprecedented activity. sunspots are dominating the scene and the numbers are well above what was expected.

The current solar cycle, which began in 2019, is proving to be much more dynamic than initially expected. Mauro Messerotti, a space weather expert atUniversity of Triesteconfirms that “this cycle is proving to be much more active than previously thought”. The peak of activity could even arrive earlier, between the end of 2024 and the first months of 2025.

Have you ever wondered how this solar activity affects our daily lives? Data provided by NOAA indicates that in May 2024 the average number of sunspots reached 172, surpassing the record of the previous cycle. A Julythe number has risen to 196, and August could even surpass 217. That’s amazing, isn’t it?

What are sunspots?

The sunspots They are areas of the Sun’s surface characterized by strong magnetic fields that prevent heat from reaching the surface. This causes these areas to have a temperature of about 3,700 degrees, compared to the 5,700 degrees of the surface surroundingThis disruption can lead to phenomena such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

Have you ever wondered what impact all this has on Earth? An increase in sunspots can increase the likelihood of geomagnetic stormseven if they are not always of great intensity. Messerotti clarifies that “the most intense storms were observed during the rising and falling phases of the cyclenot necessarily at the peak.”

The Sun in this active phase reminds us how fascinating and unpredictable it can be. Every day brings new discoveries and challenges for astronomy and space weather.

What do you think of this explosive solar activity? Does it surprise or worry you? Let us know in the comments and follow our site to stay up to date on all the latest in space!

Visit iCrewPlay for further insights and interesting articles.