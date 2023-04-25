Cape Canaveral., An intense solar storm has northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual.

An explosion of superhot material from the Sun late last week spewed fiery gases known as plasma toward Earth at almost 3 million kilometers per hour, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported yesterday.

Earth felt the brunt of the storm on Sunday, according to NOAA, with forecasters warning power plant operators and spacecraft of the potential for disruption.

Auroras were detected in parts of Europe and Asia. In the United States, people could see the phenomenon from Wisconsin, Colorado, California, New Mexico and even Arizona; they mostly observed a reddish glow instead of the typical green flash.

“I don’t have any expectation that these green sheets will move back and forth” this far south, said Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The celestial spectacle lasted until dawn today

Although conditions improved, auroras could still be seen as far south as South Dakota and Iowa last night and early today with dark skies.

The farther north, the better the show as the energized particles interact with the atmosphere closer to Earth, according to Murtagh. The farther south the Earth’s curvature cuts through the more dazzling scenes as particles interact higher up in the atmosphere.

Murtagh added that light pollution in Boulder prevented him from seeing the auroras Sunday night. However, there could be more opportunities as the solar cycle increases. “Stay tuned, more to come,” he urged.

This was the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019, according to NOAA.

The agency expects the cycle to peak in 2024.

For those below, the southern lights should provide equally good shows, Murtagh concluded.