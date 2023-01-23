Cananea, Sonora.- EThis Monday a heavy snowfall fell in Cananea, Sonora as part of the effects of cold front number 27 and the fourth winter storm it’s from the season.

Before the Nevada the Cananea-Ímuris highway section was closedTherefore, drivers are recommended to take their precautions, as reported by the State Coordination of Civil Protection.

It was through a statement from the aforementioned unit that the snowfall in the municipality of Cananea and that the road of the section known as “El 15” was closed and moments later they confirmed that the vehicular passage had completely closed the street that communicates to the town mentioned with imuris.

According to the National Meteorological System (SMN) during this day, andhe cold front number 27 and the Fourth Winter Storm of the season, associated with the polar and subtropical jet currents, will move over the northwest and north of the national territory, causing intense winds with gusts of up to 110 km/h, dust storms, a very cold to freezing environment with frosts and showers on the mentioned regions, rainfall and falling snow or sleet in SonoraChihuahua and Durango.

We recommend you read:

The Weather forecast for this Monday, January 23 in the state of Sonora It is of intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm), possible snowfall or sleet in mountainous areas and minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 °C with frost.